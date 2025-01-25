Carolina Panthers projected to cut ties with top defender
The Carolina Panthers will have some very important decisions to make regarding their own free agents this offseason, as they don't have a whole lot of money to spend.
Perhaps the most high-profile Panthers player that is preparing to hit the open market is Xavier Woods, who racked up 119 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended in 2024.
The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons in Carolina after signing with the club in free agency back in March 2022, but his time with the Panthers may be coming to an end.
Joe Person of The Athletic is predicting that Carolina allows Woods to walk this offseason, noting that the Panthers may want a makeover at the safety position.
"Woods has been a mainstay on the back end of the Panthers’ defense since signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract in 2022," Person wrote. "Despite starting 46 games over the past three seasons, Woods could be part of a mass exodus as Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero look to remake the safety room."
While Woods' traditional numbers looked good in 2024, a deeper look into his statistics reveals that he didn't exactly have the best season. Woods logged a 57 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, tallying a meager 55.4 grade in coverage.
Given that Carolina just posted the worst defense in NFL history, it definitely may be time for the team to start overhauling the unit.
There should be some good safeties available this offseason, but whether or not the Panthers will spend their money there is anyone's guess.
Carolina could always look to the NFL Draft for an answer.
