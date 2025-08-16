Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton exits vs. Texans with injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton isn't going to return to the team's preseason contest against the Houston Texans with an elbow injury, according to team reporter Darin Gantt.
After Bryce Young came out of the game following two series, Dalton entered, but didn't stay in the game very long. The injury occurred when Dalton was tackled by Texans defensive lineman Danielle Hunter.
"Andy Dalton is out with a right elbow injury. Got hit by Danielle Hunter on third-down pass to Tetairoa McMillan. Jack Plummer going to get a LOT of work," The Athletic insider Joseph Person wrote.
Dalton is firmly planted as the Panthers backup quarterback with Bryce Young starting his third season with the team.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft struggled in his first two drives, going three-and-out with the Panthers offense. Young also threw an interception on the first play of the game to Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., but the play was called back after a defensive holding penalty was called on linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
With Dalton out, the ball goes to third-string quarterback Jack Plummer for the remainder of the game. Plummer, 25, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Panthers after last year's draft and he remained on the practice squad throughout most of the season.
Plummer was called up in late December to the active roster and is likely seeking a similar role in the upcoming season.
The Panthers trail 7-0 against the Texans midway through the second quarter.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans
Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team
Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong
Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers