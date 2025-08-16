All Panthers

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton exits vs. Texans with injury

Andy Dalton is out for the Carolina Panthers after getting hurt against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton isn't going to return to the team's preseason contest against the Houston Texans with an elbow injury, according to team reporter Darin Gantt.

After Bryce Young came out of the game following two series, Dalton entered, but didn't stay in the game very long. The injury occurred when Dalton was tackled by Texans defensive lineman Danielle Hunter.

"Andy Dalton is out with a right elbow injury. Got hit by Danielle Hunter on third-down pass to Tetairoa McMillan. Jack Plummer going to get a LOT of work," The Athletic insider Joseph Person wrote.

Dalton is firmly planted as the Panthers backup quarterback with Bryce Young starting his third season with the team.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft struggled in his first two drives, going three-and-out with the Panthers offense. Young also threw an interception on the first play of the game to Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., but the play was called back after a defensive holding penalty was called on linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

With Dalton out, the ball goes to third-string quarterback Jack Plummer for the remainder of the game. Plummer, 25, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Panthers after last year's draft and he remained on the practice squad throughout most of the season.

Plummer was called up in late December to the active roster and is likely seeking a similar role in the upcoming season.

The Panthers trail 7-0 against the Texans midway through the second quarter.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton drops back to pass during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton drops back to pass during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans

Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team

Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong

Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News