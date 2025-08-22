Carolina Panthers reward long-time vet with major contract extension
The Carolina Panthers were staring down the barrel of a difficult situation on both sides of the line. Taylor Moton had one year left on his contract, and Ikem Ekwonu was in the same situation. The Panthers picked up Ekwonu's option, but that only delayed the decision another year. The long-term future of the tackle positions was still up in the air.
And while this latest move doesn't impact the really long term, they've once again punted the decision a little further down by extending Taylor Moton. He's a longtime veteran who said he had another contract in him, and now he's received it.
Panthers make big decision on crucial offensive tackle
The Carolina Panthers announced today that they have officially signed Taylor Moton to a two-year extension. He will now enter free agency two years later than originally, keeping him in Carolina for a few more years.
According to Ian Rapoport, the extension is for $44 million over two years. $40 million of that is guaranteed. Moton got emotional when asked about his future earlier this year and what the Panthers meant to him, so he clearly wanted to stay, and GM Dan Morgan got it done.
Moton has long been a huge piece of the Panthers offense, being arguably the one consistent blocker on the line for the last eight seasons. He has hardly ever been hurt, and he's been a reliable blocker, so he earned this extension. Up next is a potential extension for Ekwonu.
GM Dan Morgan attempted to keep the entire offensive line from 2024 together, re-signing every backup and picking up Ekwonu's option. Now, he's also extended Moton, so he clearly values the continuity. That heavily implies that Ekwonu, who has been worse than Moton but is also much younger, is up next for an extension.
The Panthers aren't flush with cash, but these shorter extensions can work while they find ways to lock down young stars for longer. Either way, retaining Moton was an absolute must, and the Panthers did just that with this well-deserved extension.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense