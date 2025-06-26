All Panthers

Panthers' top offseason addition already seems like obvious trade candidate

Could the Carolina Panthers ultimately trade this offseason addition not long after adding him?

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the turf at Empower Field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of noise this offseason, bolstering their roster on both sides of the ball to put together a much-improved looking squad heading into 2025.

While the Panthers probably aren't a playoff team just yet, they are definitely better, and they could be particularly exciting on the offensive side of the ball with all of the new weapons they've added.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises for Carolina this offseason was its decision to sign running back Rico Dowdle in free agency, as the Panthers already had Chuba Hubbard leading the backfield. Not only that, but Carolina then proceeded to select Trevor Etienne on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

Hubbard is an underrated star, and the Panthers clearly seem to like Etienne. That begs the question: could Dowdle become a trade candidate at some point in 2025?

The former Dallas Cowboys weapon seems like a rather obvious trade piece. He almost surely isn't going to supplant Hubbard as Carolina's featured back, and it stands to reason that Etienne could receive plenty of touches throughout the campaign.

Let's say the Panthers are clearly out of playoff contention come the trade deadline. It would make complete sense for them to move Dowdle, who just rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024 and brings impressive versatility at the halfback position.

There are always plenty of teams searching for playmakers midseason, and given that Dowdle is only on a one-year contract, it is beyond feasible that Carolina could attempt to move him in the middle of the fall.

Rico Dowdle.
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

