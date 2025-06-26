Panthers' top offseason addition already seems like obvious trade candidate
The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of noise this offseason, bolstering their roster on both sides of the ball to put together a much-improved looking squad heading into 2025.
While the Panthers probably aren't a playoff team just yet, they are definitely better, and they could be particularly exciting on the offensive side of the ball with all of the new weapons they've added.
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises for Carolina this offseason was its decision to sign running back Rico Dowdle in free agency, as the Panthers already had Chuba Hubbard leading the backfield. Not only that, but Carolina then proceeded to select Trevor Etienne on Day 3 of the NFL draft.
Hubbard is an underrated star, and the Panthers clearly seem to like Etienne. That begs the question: could Dowdle become a trade candidate at some point in 2025?
The former Dallas Cowboys weapon seems like a rather obvious trade piece. He almost surely isn't going to supplant Hubbard as Carolina's featured back, and it stands to reason that Etienne could receive plenty of touches throughout the campaign.
Let's say the Panthers are clearly out of playoff contention come the trade deadline. It would make complete sense for them to move Dowdle, who just rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024 and brings impressive versatility at the halfback position.
There are always plenty of teams searching for playmakers midseason, and given that Dowdle is only on a one-year contract, it is beyond feasible that Carolina could attempt to move him in the middle of the fall.
