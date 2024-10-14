Panthers rookie Jalen Coker isn't an underdog; he expected his early success
Jalen Coker has been a revelation for the otherwise moribund Carolina Panthers. The franchise sits at 1-5, tied with New England, Cleveland, and Jacksonville for the worst record in the NFL, and little to cling to in terms of hope for the future. Carolina employs one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, still doesn't know who will be under center in 2025 and beyond, can't stop a nosebleed on defense, and sees their home stadium get overran by opposing fanbases on a weekly basis. It's bleak.
However, for those eternal optimists searching for the slightest glimpse of a silver lining for the Panthers, they can find it in their wide receiver room.
Both Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson were brought in to produce immediately. One, a first round pick, the other, a former Pro Bowler who was acquired to receive the brunt of Bryce Young's (now Andy Dalton's) targets as an alpha receiver. However, if you look past those two, you'll find a baby-faced, undrafted rookie who has steadily improved each week this season that is both the present and the future of the team's wide receiver room.
Jalen Coker had no doubts that he'd be here. His college accolades (FCS All-American, 3x All-Patriot League, Holy Cross' all-time leader in touchdown receptions) tell the story of an underrated draft gem, but that's only half of the story. Internal confidence has been the driving force for Coker's leap from FCS standout, to NFL Draft Twitter darling, to undrafted free agent, to a rotational NFL receiver playing an increased role every week.
After Sunday's game, Coker was asked if his meteoric rise in the last year from FCS baller to NFL player has been a surprise. It's not. He knew he'd be here.
Coker speaks on his confidence
"Yeah I feel like you kind of need that confidence, especially at the receiver position you know? You got to feel like you're the best out there. Uncoverable. Unguardable. I try to take that mindset every time I'm in. So I'd say I expected this."
Fellow rookie Xavier Legette had positive things to say about his fellow first-year receiver.
Legette on Coker
"He's a guy that does well with the fundamentals. He does everything right. I bet he'll be one of the guys that plays in this league for a long time."
Coker's role continues to grow. He played 43 snaps in week six, a career high, after taking the field just seven times two weeks ago. Jonathan Mingo, the assumed wide receiver three behind Legette and Johnson, has been squeezed out by Coker as the rookie continues to ascend. Carolina needed to hit on a player like Coker.
Failed draft class after failed draft class have stripped the Panthers' roster clean of depth, and injuries to their top players have left key positions (EDGE, defensive line, linebacker, etc.) incredibly thin. Coker's rise has been a driving force in that not being the case for a once weak Carolina receiving core.
His story is fantastic, but it's just the beginning for Coker. His quiet confidence and strong play on the field have already endeared himself to Panthers fans ravenous for a star wide receiver, and their love for him will only continue to grow when (or if) the team finally wins again. Franchise history was built on the back of lovable underdog stories.
Jake Delhomme was a journeyman quarterback that played in NFL Europe before leading the Panthers to their first Super Bowl. His number one target, Steve Smith, was a 5'8" sparkplug that went overlooked in the 2001 draft. The 2015 Panthers, the most successful team in franchise history, had little to no expectations entering their dream season.
Will Coker continue to develop into the next great underdog in Panthers lore? That's nearly impossible to say. However, one thing is for sure. If Coker continues to develop at the rate he already has in his short NFL stint, he has as good of a shot as anyone to do it.
