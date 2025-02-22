Panthers somehow linked to contentious WR in NFL free agency
Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson, hoping to provide quarterback Bryce Young with a dependable weapon.
Well, the move obviously backfired, as Johnson logged just 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens.
It didn't take long for the Ravens to cut him, and the Houston Texans then picked him up only to do the same after their Wild Card Round playoff win.
Johnson is now hitting the free-agent market with zero leverage, but chances are, some team will take a flier on him on a one-year deal.
Could the Panthers seriously reunite with him? Walker Clement of Cat Scratch Reader doesn't rule it out, naming Johnson among the wide outs the team could consider next month.
"The value of this additional space is in the Panthers newfound ability to compete for anybody on the market," Clement wrote. "Think about guys like Tee Higgins (if he hits the market), Chris Godwin, or Diontae Johnson at wide receiver, or literally any name on this list of top free agent edge defenders."
To be fair, Clement was just throwing a name out there. This wasn't a huge endorsement of Johnson, but let's be real here: Johnson probably isn't the best guy to bring in if you are trying to make Young as comfortable as possible in 2025.
There will be plenty of other more compelling options for Carolina to target, including intriguing weapons such as Elijah Moore, Darius Slayton and maybe even Dyami Brown.
At this point, the Panthers shouldn't go anywhere near Johnson, who is probably best suited playing for a contending team with an established presence under center.
