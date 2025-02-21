All Panthers

Panthers cautioned about signing potentially overrated Super Bowl hero

The Carolina Panthers have been warned about signing a Super Bowl hero who may be a tad overhyped.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the end zone under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the end zone under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers absolutely need help with their pass rush, as they never quite recovered from losing Brian Burns last offseason.

The Panthers logged a grand total of 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked toward the bottom of the NFL. Jadeveon Clowney was solid, but disappointing overall, and D.J. Wonnum missed the season while recovering from offseason surgery.

As a result, Carolina is expected to be in the market for an edge rusher next month, and there will be plenty of interesting options available.

One of the top players at the position will be Josh Sweat, who just played a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader has thrown up some caution flags when it comes to Sweat, as he doesn't think that the former Pro Bowler may be getting a bit overhyped because of his Super Bowl performance.

"Probably Josh Sweat if you’re trying to hit on a long term option, but even he hasn’t been as impressive as you might think from a Super Bowl winning edge rusher," Beversluis wrote in response to a reader who wondered which edge rusher the Panthers should target. "But I think for the money spent, he would have the best overall effect on this defense."

While Sweat posted six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, he had a much more modest—but still solid—regular season, finishing with 41 tackles and eight sacks.

The 27-year-old made the Pro Bowl back in 2021 when he registered 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks, and he has just one doube-digit sack campaign under his belt since entering the NFL in 2018.

Carolina doesn't have a ton of cap room, so it definitely needs to be careful not to overpay for Sweat, who is a good—not great—player.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) reacts after getting a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

