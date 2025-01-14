Panthers could steal star defender from NFC South rival
The Carolina Panthers are in need of all the help they can get defensively, as they were the worst defensive team in NFL history this season.
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap room heading into free agency, so they may have to rely on making shrewd, affordable signings for 2025.
That's why David Latham of Last Word On Sports is suggesting that Carolina pursue Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David in March.
"The unit never found true replacements for Brian Burns or Frankie Luvu and ranked at or near the bottom of almost every defensive metric," Latham wrote of the Panthers' defense. "While Derrick Brown’s return will help, somebody must be the heart of this defense. Lavonte David is not a long-term solution, but the Buccaneers star could start for the next year or two while helping to develop the younger talent on the roster."
David is coming off of a spectacular 2024 campaign in which he racked up 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and seven passes defended.
The veteran is 34 years old, but it's clear that he still has plenty left in the tank.
David entered the league as a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2012 and has racked up well over 100 tackles in all but two of his NFL seasons. He has one Pro Bowl under his belt, earning a selection back in 2015. He also notched First-Team All-Pro honors in 2013.
While the Panthers do need to add some young talent, bringing in David for one year to shore up the defense in hopes of a potential playoff push could be smart.
