Carolina Panthers legend sends stern warning to Travis Hunter
Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith never shies away from expressing his opinion, and he made that clear by revealing his thoughts on top prospect Travis Hunter.
Hunter played both sides of the ball at Colorado, spending time at both wide receiver and cornerback. However, Smith thinks that the 21-year-old will have to pick one or the other when it comes to playing on the NFL level.
"They don't pay masters of none. They pay craftsmen," Smith said.
Smith makes a great point. It is going to be exceedingly difficult for Hunter to play both offense and defense in the pros. He may have been able to effectively do so in college (heck, he won a Heisman Trophy whiole doing it), but the NFL is a different beast.
The general feeling is that Hunter will be a receiver, and he is still considered a generational talent even if he doesn't double dip on the defensive side of the ball. This past season, he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft later this month, and it would actually be very surprising if a team selects him with the expectation that he will play cornerback. Perhaps there is a club out there who feels it can experiment with the Colorado product on both sides of the ball, but it doesn't seem like a viable long-term strategy.
Smith himself was an elite wide out during his playing days, making five Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Panthers between 2001 and 2013. He also spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens to close out his NFL career.
