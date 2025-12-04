Mark Andrews move could help Panthers fix their big tight end problem

The Carolina Panthers have long been linked to Mark Andrews. With an expiring contract and waning production, a trade from the struggling Baltimore Ravens made sense.

However, his play and the team's record have improved, and so they rewarded the longtime standout with a three-year extension, meaning he won't be traded to or signed by the Panthers. It still might help Carolina, though.

How Mark Andrews' extension helps the Panthers

Mark Andrews is officially off the table, but that means it's highly unlikely (pun intended) that the Ravens extend their other productive tight end. Isaiah Likely is a pending free agent, and he's a more athletic, younger, and perhaps even cheaper option.

He will almost assuredly hit free agency this offseason now, and the Ravens probably won't bring him back. The Panthers should be all over that, even if it creates a logjam at tight end.

Likely would immediately be the top dog. He'd make Tommy Tremble, who would have one year left on his contract, expendable either via trade or release.

Likely is like an improved version of Ja'Tavion Sanders in that he's a pass-catcher and good in open space as well as being athletic. He's just better at most things than Sanders.

It would give the Panthers an interesting dilemma, especially with Mitchell Evans having a solid rookie year. He's more of a blocking tight end, but the playing time would be difficult to manage.

If this were to happen, Tremble would likely be cut, and Sanders could be traded. As a talented player with some upside and a cheap contract with years of control, the Panthers could probably get a decent draft pick back for him.

Is this going to happen? Probably not. The Panthers seem to like their three-headed approach at tight end, and it is admittedly a cheaper option than signing Likely. Even as a backup, he's been good and will get paid decently well.

Still, this would be the ideal situation, giving Bryce Young a real, dependable playmaker at tight end, ending the drought that's plagued that position since Greg Olsen.

