Panthers' huge trade proposal lands star pass rusher and changes draft strategy
The Carolina Panthers are definitely in need of pass-rushing help, and many are expecting them to select Georgia Bulldogs star Jalon Walker with the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft if he is available.
But perhaps the Panthers can use their first-round pick on a different position and land an edge rusher elsewhere?
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has listed Carolina as a trade destination for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will almost surely be on the block if the Giants take Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night.
Gagnon proposes that the Panthers could send the 74th overall pick to New York in exchange for Thibodeaux, who has proven to be a prolific pass rusher when healthy.
"A team with a lot of soft spots might want to focus elsewhere with the No. 8 overall pick, and the pass rush struggled with a league-low pressure rate of 16.2 percent in the wake of Brian Burns' departure for the Giants in 2024," Gagnon wrote.
Thibodeaux played in just 12 games this past year due to a wrist injury, and during his time on the field, he posted 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks. However, the University of Oregon product is just two seasons removed from rattling off 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Carolina finished with 32 sacks in total during the 2024 campaign, so it absolutely needs to add more muscle to its front seven. Thibodeaux—who is still just 24 years old—would absolutely bring that, and his addition would also allow the Panthers to pick up a weapon for Bryce Young (maybe Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan?) at No. 8.
