Panthers' monster trade idea lands elite weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers still need to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, as they didn't sign anyone in free agency, and they appear to be leaning defense with their first-round draft pick.
Does that mean the Panthers could potentially explore the trade market? Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani thinks so, naming Carolina a fit for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Milani proposes that the Panthers could trade their 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Wilson, who has two years of team control remaining on his contract.
The Jets have shown no indication that they want to trade Wilson. There was speculation that New York could move the former first-round pick earlier this offseason, but those rumors were squelched after the Jets released Davante Adams.
Taking that into consideration, it doesn't seem likely that Carolina would be able to pull this off, but it couldn't hurt at least giving the Jets a call to see if Wilson could be available for the right price.
Right now, the Panthers have Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker at receiver. Thielen is a very nice veteran option, but Legette was disappointing during his rookie campaign. Case in point, Carolina needs a legitimate No. 1, which it doesn't currently own.
Wilson would quickly change that for the Panthers, as he is a proven star receiver who has registered over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL campaigns. This past year, Wilson hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which were career highs.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers could make splash trade for Packers’ defensive star
Mock draft: Panthers make blockbuster deal for Abdul Carter
Carolina Panthers legend sends stern warning to Travis Hunter
Panthers among top fits for former Comeback Player of the Year