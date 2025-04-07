All Panthers

Panthers' monster trade idea lands elite weapon for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers would land a top-level weapon for Bryce Young in this monster trade proposal.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) gives and interview during pregame warm ups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) gives and interview during pregame warm ups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers still need to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, as they didn't sign anyone in free agency, and they appear to be leaning defense with their first-round draft pick.

Does that mean the Panthers could potentially explore the trade market? Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani thinks so, naming Carolina a fit for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Milani proposes that the Panthers could trade their 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Wilson, who has two years of team control remaining on his contract.

The Jets have shown no indication that they want to trade Wilson. There was speculation that New York could move the former first-round pick earlier this offseason, but those rumors were squelched after the Jets released Davante Adams.

Taking that into consideration, it doesn't seem likely that Carolina would be able to pull this off, but it couldn't hurt at least giving the Jets a call to see if Wilson could be available for the right price.

Right now, the Panthers have Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker at receiver. Thielen is a very nice veteran option, but Legette was disappointing during his rookie campaign. Case in point, Carolina needs a legitimate No. 1, which it doesn't currently own.

Wilson would quickly change that for the Panthers, as he is a proven star receiver who has registered over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL campaigns. This past year, Wilson hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is shown as he warms up, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

