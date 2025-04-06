All Panthers

7-round NFL mock draft: Panthers make blockbuster trade to land crown jewel of the class

A new full slate of projected picks for the Carolina Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Alright, folks, this week we're shaking things up in a major way for our weekly seven-round mock draft projection for the Carolina Panthers. I mean, why not? It's that fun time of year to think of all possible scenarios and this one would make a lot of dreams come true.

Without further ado, let's get to it.

RD1, Pick 3: EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trade details

Panthers receive: No. 3, Giants' 2026 3rd round pick

Giants receive: No. 8, No. 57, No. 146, Panthers' 2026 1st round pick

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go one, two, so the Giants are put in a position where they can trade back. With Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already on the roster, it's highly unlikely they would want Abdul Carter when they have several other areas of need. The Panthers would probably prefer to stay put at No. 8 and still land a Jalon Walker-type player, but Carter is a potential franchise-changer. It's a deal that makes sense for both sides.

RD3, Pick 74: DL T.J. Sanders (South Carolina)

Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons, Sanders has combined for 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Carolina could stand to beef up its defensive line, particularly its depth. Sanders wouldn't have to play a massive role right away, but can certainly make an impact as a rotational player.

RD4, Pick 111: CB Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong (DB31) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was a strong consideration for a corner in round two, but we went with Sanders, who was a better value pick compared to the other corners available around that pick. Strong has logged 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, and five interceptions over his last two years.

The rest of the picks

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a play in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RD4, Pick 114: LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)

RD5, Pick 140: WR Dont’e Thornton (Tennessee)

RD5, Pick 163: OL Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)

RD7, Pick 230: DL Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia)

