7-round NFL mock draft: Panthers make blockbuster trade to land crown jewel of the class
Alright, folks, this week we're shaking things up in a major way for our weekly seven-round mock draft projection for the Carolina Panthers. I mean, why not? It's that fun time of year to think of all possible scenarios and this one would make a lot of dreams come true.
Without further ado, let's get to it.
RD1, Pick 3: EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
Trade details
Panthers receive: No. 3, Giants' 2026 3rd round pick
Giants receive: No. 8, No. 57, No. 146, Panthers' 2026 1st round pick
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go one, two, so the Giants are put in a position where they can trade back. With Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already on the roster, it's highly unlikely they would want Abdul Carter when they have several other areas of need. The Panthers would probably prefer to stay put at No. 8 and still land a Jalon Walker-type player, but Carter is a potential franchise-changer. It's a deal that makes sense for both sides.
RD3, Pick 74: DL T.J. Sanders (South Carolina)
Over the last two seasons, Sanders has combined for 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Carolina could stand to beef up its defensive line, particularly its depth. Sanders wouldn't have to play a massive role right away, but can certainly make an impact as a rotational player.
RD4, Pick 111: CB Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)
There was a strong consideration for a corner in round two, but we went with Sanders, who was a better value pick compared to the other corners available around that pick. Strong has logged 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, and five interceptions over his last two years.
The rest of the picks
RD4, Pick 114: LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)
RD5, Pick 140: WR Dont’e Thornton (Tennessee)
RD5, Pick 163: OL Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)
RD7, Pick 230: DL Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia)
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL’s best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target
2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat
Bryce Young is asked what Panthers should do with the 8th pick
Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys QB