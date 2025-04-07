All Panthers

Panthers could make splash trade for 206-tackle Packers star

The Panthers have been linked to Quay Walker.

Zach Roberts

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) takes a moment before their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) takes a moment before their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have a need in the middle of the field. Whether or not they'll address that with a draft prospect (perhaps Jalon Walker, who could split time at edge and straight-up linebacker) remains to be seen, but the combo of Trevin Wallace and Josey Jewell could stand to be improved or at least given more depth.

The Panthers saw what happens without good linebacker depth last year, as their unit lost two to season-ending injuries and had to trot out special teamers as they yielded the most points in NFL history and the most rushing yards in 2024. To buoy that sector of the field, one NFL insider thinks a trade might occur.

Quay Walke
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that Quay Walker, a 206-tackle machine for the Green Bay Packers, could be on his last legs there. If so, there are a number of teams that might be interested, and he believes the Panthers should be.

Palacios argued, "Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers probably have one of the weakest linebacker groups other than Jadeveon Clowney. However, he’s aging, and the team can’t depend on Josey Jewell for too long. Walker is the better upgrade in this situation and could rotate in this scheme."

It's worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney is not a traditional linebacker like Jewell or Walker. He's an OLB in a 3-4 scheme, a.k.a. an edge rusher. Jewell, Wallace, and Walker would be ILBs in that system, so they wouldn't be rushing the passer. Nevertheless, the sentiment is sound. The Panthers do need linebacker help and depth, and after struggling and with one year left on his deal, a trade for the former first-rounder wouldn't be terribly expensive.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

NFL’s best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target

2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat

Bryce Young is asked what Panthers should do with the 8th pick

Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys QB 

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News