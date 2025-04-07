Panthers could make splash trade for 206-tackle Packers star
The Carolina Panthers have a need in the middle of the field. Whether or not they'll address that with a draft prospect (perhaps Jalon Walker, who could split time at edge and straight-up linebacker) remains to be seen, but the combo of Trevin Wallace and Josey Jewell could stand to be improved or at least given more depth.
The Panthers saw what happens without good linebacker depth last year, as their unit lost two to season-ending injuries and had to trot out special teamers as they yielded the most points in NFL history and the most rushing yards in 2024. To buoy that sector of the field, one NFL insider thinks a trade might occur.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that Quay Walker, a 206-tackle machine for the Green Bay Packers, could be on his last legs there. If so, there are a number of teams that might be interested, and he believes the Panthers should be.
Palacios argued, "Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers probably have one of the weakest linebacker groups other than Jadeveon Clowney. However, he’s aging, and the team can’t depend on Josey Jewell for too long. Walker is the better upgrade in this situation and could rotate in this scheme."
It's worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney is not a traditional linebacker like Jewell or Walker. He's an OLB in a 3-4 scheme, a.k.a. an edge rusher. Jewell, Wallace, and Walker would be ILBs in that system, so they wouldn't be rushing the passer. Nevertheless, the sentiment is sound. The Panthers do need linebacker help and depth, and after struggling and with one year left on his deal, a trade for the former first-rounder wouldn't be terribly expensive.
