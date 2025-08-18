Carolina Panthers' training camp darling named among NFL vets who might get cut
The Carolina Panthers have a good problem at wide receiver: too many good players. Sure, they don't have the best wide receiver room, and they don't yet have a true, dominant WR1 at the position, but they have the deepest room in the NFL, arguably.
Unfortunately, that just means some deserving player(s) are going to get cut. There are too many players and not enough roster spots to go around. Sadly, that could spell doom for one player Panthers fans had really high hopes for.
Hunter Renfrow on the bubble for Panthers according to insider
Hunter Renfrow appeared as if he would be a doomed reclamation project, someone destined to flame out. NFL comebacks rarely work like that, especially after a full year off. However, Renfrow has looked incredible in camp, but it may not matter.
"Renfrow is attempting an NFL comeback with the Panthers as he sat out all of last season," CBS Sports insiderJeff Kerr said. "The former 1,000-yard receiver had just a combined 585 receiving yards since the 2021 season and is hoping for a resurgence in Carolina."
Perhaps disappointingly, there are too many mouths to feed for Renfrow to have a clear shot at making it. "The Panthers have a logjam at wide receiver, making it a long shot Renfrow makes the team. He'll have to beat out David Moore and Brycen Tremayne to make the roster. If Renfrow doesn't make it, it will be due to special teams value," Kerr said.
Of course, clearing the bar set by David Moore and Brycen Tremayne isn't that difficult, especially since Moore remains one of the worst receivers in the NFL. However, the Panthers, specifically Dave Canales, love him, so Renfrow might be at a disadvantage.
Jimmy Horn Jr. is similarly on the bubble, but he can do things Renfrow can't and bring a new wrinkle to the offense. Renfrow is similar to Adam Thielen, who is making the roster. But the good news is, even if Renfrow is cut, some team with fewer receivers will undoubtedly give him a shot since he has performed pretty well during training camp this year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game