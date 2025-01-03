Carolina Panthers updated depth chart for regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons
The final week of the regular season is here, and once again, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to play spoiler as they take on the Atlanta Falcons.
It's going to have to be a complete team effort filled with good complementary football, given the injuries the Panthers have at running back and then on the defensive side at linebacker along with the lack of depth across the board.
Earlier this week, the Panthers released the initial depth chart for this week's game which can be found below.
Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer
RB: Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Velus Jones Jr.
WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Dan Chisena
WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
Defense
DE: LaBryan Ray
DT: Shy Tuttle, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Roberts
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amare Barno, Cam Gill
ILB: Jacoby Windman, Jon Rhattigan
ILB: Josey Jewell, Chandler Wooten
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Akayleb Evans
CB: Mike Jackson, Caleb Farley, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr.
S: Demani Richardson, Jordan Fuller, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Special Teams
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
LS: JJ Jansen
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro
