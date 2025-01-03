All Panthers

Carolina Panthers updated depth chart for regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers' two-deep for game No. 17.

The final week of the regular season is here, and once again, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to play spoiler as they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

It's going to have to be a complete team effort filled with good complementary football, given the injuries the Panthers have at running back and then on the defensive side at linebacker along with the lack of depth across the board.

Earlier this week, the Panthers released the initial depth chart for this week's game which can be found below.

Offense

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer

RB: Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Velus Jones Jr.

WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Dan Chisena

WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Cade Mays, Brady Christensen

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

Defense

DE: LaBryan Ray

DT: Shy Tuttle, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Roberts

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Amare Barno, Cam Gill

ILB: Jacoby Windman, Jon Rhattigan

ILB: Josey Jewell, Chandler Wooten

OLB: D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Akayleb Evans

CB: Mike Jackson, Caleb Farley, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr.

S: Demani Richardson, Jordan Fuller, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Special Teams

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

LS: JJ Jansen

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro

