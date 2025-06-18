CBS says Bryce Young among NFL players 'running out of time' to prove themselves
The Carolina Panthers needed to exercise patience with Bryce Young. A tumultuous and ultimately underwhelming rookie season gave way to some perplexing regression in Year 2 before he was benched. They were patient, though, and when he got a second chance, he took it and ran with it.
There could be more growth in store, and the Panthers may want to continue being patient with the player they paid so much for. They could also need him to reach that level sooner rather than later. That's what CBS insider Cody Benjamin believes, anyway. He said he's "running out of time."
Benjamin said that Young is on "bust alert" along with players like Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Evan Neal, and Travis Etienne. Benjamin said it wasn't a shock to see Young go first overall over CJ Stroud in 2023, but when Young was benched, it looked like his career was over.
"One thing's for sure: We still don't know where this story is going. The small but even-keeled Alabama product seemed to rediscover confidence as he closed 2024, but he's barely completed 60% of his throws after almost 30 starts. Can he be more than just serviceable?" he asked.
Taking the whole statistical performance of Young across his short career is perhaps accurate but it's not quite fair. The player who played in 2023 and the very beginning of 2024 is not the same one who closed out the season, so citing a 60% completion percentage is a little misleading.
Additionally, there are so many examples of players needing time, especially at quarterback. Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and others are stars right now. Goff, Mayfield, and Smith were considered horrible busts before getting into good situations that helped them live up to their potential. Love needed several years on the bench at first.
Young clearly needed time, and maybe he needs a little more. Benjamin would suggest that the time is running out, but the Panthers certainly don't want to see Young turn into a dominant NFL quarterback for another franchise.
