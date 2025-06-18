All Panthers

Panthers, Bryce Young due for breakout in upcoming season

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers could be on the rise this season.

In this story:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is engineering an offense that is on the rise for the 2025 campaign.

The growth was seen in the second half of last season, and improvements have been made to help the unit get even better.

The Athletic columnist Ted Nguyen named the Panthers as one of six offenses that can break out in the upcoming season.

"The Bryce Young resurgence wasn’t just a feel-good story last season; he was legitimately playing some good football and displaying the intelligence and play-making ability that made him a No. 1 overall pick," Nguyen wrote.

"Notably, his ability to avoid sacks was drastically improved last season from his rookie year. According to Pro Football Focus, in 2023, Young ranked 38th in pressure-to-sack rate — 24.5 percent of the plays in which he was pressured became sacks. In 2024, he improved to 13th in pressure-to-sack rate (16.9 percent). Some thought his small stature would make it hard to get away from NFL pass rushers, but he’s shown he can excel at creating plays. However, he’s not reliant on out-of-structure plays — he’s reading defenses and making quick decisions when needed."

The first season of Young's career was overwhelming, and the mid-season coaching change did nothing to help his development.

In Year 2, Young struggled as well, but he learned from his mistakes and applied it to his game.

Now entering his third year in the league, Young has the tools he needs to succeed and lead the Panthers back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

