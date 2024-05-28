CBS Sports 2025 Mock Draft Makes Curious Selection for Carolina
I really enjoy way-too-early mock drafts. Sue me.
When used as a rough draft for scouting purposes as the season ahead approaches, they can be supremely useful. Personally, my first look at an upcoming draft class comes from these early prognostications. Early looks at draft classes are never a bad thing.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released his first iteration of a 2025 mock draft, and his Panthers selection was a doozy.
Trapasso projected Carolina to pick number one overall, a scenario that would be disappointing, but one that is also squarely in the range of outcomes. With that number one overall selection Trapasso predicts that the Panthers would select Carson Beck, a quarterback out of the University of Georgia. Here's what Trapasso had to say about the selection.
"If the Panthers indeed "earn" the No. 1 overall pick for the third year in a row, it'll likely be because Bryce Young fails in Year 2. If that's the case, the bigger, stronger-armed Beck will be strongly considered by Carolina with the first selection."
Beck put together an outstanding junior season in 2023. The Bulldog signal-caller completed 302 of 417 passes (72.4%), 3941 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. His Bulldogs compiled a 13-1 record and found themselves just on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff.
Trapasso is right. Much of Carolina's success hinges on the right arm of Bryce Young. If he fails to improve and Carolina does pick number one overall again, Carolina would seriously need to evaluate the future of the quarterback position. One would have to think that given the chance, Dave Canales would handpick his quarterback of the future if Young disappoints in 2024.