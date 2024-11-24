Chiefs needed less than 90 seconds to score on Panthers' hopeless defense
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Carolina Panthers' defense on the opening drive. Despite getting into a third down and forcing a pass with some pressure on Patrick Mahomes, the listless Panthers defense fell apart. It was a humble reminder of the talent gap between these two teams.
Chiefs waste no time establishing dominance over Panthers defense
The Chiefs needed just three plays and one minute and twenty-five seconds to score on Carolina. The league's worst defense reared its ugly head once again. It had some momentum after two good outings in a row, but the Chiefs offense reminded them of their place.
It began with a stellar 56-yard kick return. On first down, Kareem Hunt gashed the defensive front for five yards. On second down, Hunt got another yard before Mahomes stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike to a completely wide-open Noah Gray. Before he even caught the ball securely, Travis Kelce raised his hand in celebration as he was nowhere near a defender.
On the second drive, the Chiefs have continued their dominance. Through three plays, one of which negated by offsetting penalties, the Chiefs have three more successful plays, all of which passed 10 yards and reset the downs. It may be a long day on defense in Charlotte.
