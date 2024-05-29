Is There Still a Role for Ian Thomas in Carolina?
Right off the rip a week ago at OTAs, Ian Thomas hauled in a deep ball from Bryce Young and picked up a chunk of yardage after the catch. He then proceeded to make a few more grabs, looking like a completely different version of Ian Thomas than the one we've seen the previous six seasons. Just the way he moved around looked different and yes, I get it. It's just practice in shorts, but still.
Competition always tends to bring out the best in people and Carolina Panthers head coach knows that. He's brought it up on several occasions that he'd like to challenge every spot on the roster and they certainly did so this offseason by drafting Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round.
"You bring in fresh blood, a rookie, who’s excited to go at whatever position I think it turns on the whole room where everyone sits up a little straighter, you start to feel a little more agile and start to dial in your notes a little bit more," Canales said. "It’s part of the competitive nature of this thing."
So, is there a spot for Thomas in 2024?
I think so, believe it or not. And I'm not just basing that off the one practice we saw a week ago. Even as a post-June 1 cut, the dead money remains $3,776,668 with no savings attached to it. The Panthers aren't really in a spot where they can just eat nearly four million bucks for a guy not to play for them. Thomas is in the final year of his contract and it'd be worth hanging on to him for a variety of reasons.
He's still the best blocking tight end on the roster and is considered to be among the best in the league. And who knows? Maybe he finally breaks through as a receiving threat. Sure, it's unlikely, but for depth purposes, it makes all the sense in the world to keep him in the fold for 2024 and re-evaluate his fit next offseason.
