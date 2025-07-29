What Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said about Hunter Renfrow's comeback with Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter is making an NFL comeback after a full season away from the game.
Renfrow was once a key receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, with the veteran tallying a 1,000-yard season in 2021, which earned him his only Pro Bowl selection.
But Renfrow had down seasons in 2022 and 2023 before he was cut by the Raiders in 2024. It was later revealed that Renfrow was dealing with a health issue, ulcerative colitis, which is better now after Renfrow underwent successful treatment.
Fast forward to 2025 and Renfrow is now with the Panthers, and by all accounts he has been impressive thus far.
Renfrow's former head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney, was in attendance at training camp practice this week and touched on what Renfrow is attempting to do.
"Hunter loves to play. He loves to compete,'' he said of Renfrow. "It doesn't matter if it's pickleball or trying to throw a frisbee. I mean, he just always wants to compete.''
"He just got in a place where he kind of lost his joy,'' Swinney said. "He's always played for the love of the game, but it all stems from being healthy. So, it's been awesome to kind of see him find that again.''
Behind the scenes, Swinney was in Renfrow's ear about not retiring and trying to make a comeback, something Renfrow appreciated.
"He said, 'Why would you not [play]? You have the opportunity of a lifetime," Renfrow recalled. "That's part of what makes him special. Pushing to get the best out of people, just believing in you even when you don't believe in yourself.''
The Panthers have a fairly crowded situation at wide receiver, with Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker vying for snaps and targets along with Renfrow.
However, Renfrow's stiffest competition for playing time might be Thielen, seeing as how the veteran was Carolina's top slot receiver last season and that's where Renfrow has made his mark.
But if Renfrow can continue to impress, he's going to make it very tough for the Panthers to keep him off the field.
