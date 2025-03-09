Continuity could make Carolina Panthers’ top-10 offensive line even better
A pair of moves on the eve of free agency are bringing an important aspect to the 2025-26 Carolina Panthers: consistency.
On Saturday, less 48 hours before the NFL's legal free agency tampering period begins, Carolina agreed to terms with centers Austin Corbett and Cade Mays to keep the pair in Charlotte. The duo will man the center position between Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt and allow Dave Canales and the Panthers offense to build upon their biggest strength from last season.
After a disastrous 2023 season that saw Bryce Young get sacked a record 62 times in his rookie campaign, first-year general manager Dan Morgan got to work in his attempt to fix his franchise's greatest weakness. The free agent signings of Hunt and Lewis were key in Carolina's baby steps toward contention, but the retention of all five starters from 2024 will be the catalyst to the continued growth of the franchise.
A revolving door of coaches, players, and front office members have marred the Carolina Panthers of the 2020s. The team hasn't sniffed the playoffs since 2018 and the constant change up front has been a major reason why.
According to Pro Football Reference, Carolina hasn't started the same group of five offensive linemen for the majority of back-to-back seasons since 2008-2009. Chemistry between offensive linemen is one of the most underrated parts of building a football team, but it's wholly understood by Panthers fans who have seen a host of turnstiles attempt to protect their quarterback for the last couple of decades.
Retaining both Mays and Corbett is a prime offseason example of Carolina doubling down on a strength. Between the interior quintet of Lewis, Mays, Corbett, Hunt, and Chandler Zavala, and the exterior trio of Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, and Yosh Nijman set to don Process Blue again in 2025, eight of Carolina's nine primary offensive linemen will be around to run it back.
Injuries will happen, as they did last season, but consistent depth and familiarity with their core group is the primary building block as Morgan and Canales look to bring an elite offense back to Back of America Stadium. More moves will follow (An alpha receiver? A game-changing tight end?), but Carolina's plan to build from the inside out is a shrewd one that deserves its flowers.
