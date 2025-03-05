Should the Carolina Panthers bolster Bryce Young's weaponry with a former All-American tight end?
When Dave Canales was hired by the Carolina Panthers he revealed his cards and opined about the importance of the tight end position. All throughout the offseason and into training camp Canales detailed the difficulties of playing that position in his system due to how much he puts on their plate.
Ja'Tavion Sanders was forced into a larger role due to training camp injuries to Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas, and although the trio each had provided moments of brilliance in 2024, Carolina could still use an upgrade at one of Canales' most important positions.
That upgrade could come in the form of Michael Mayer.
The 2023 second-round pick out of the University of Notre Dame has game-changing potential at the tight end position. His college film is littered with translatable flashes of elite strength at the catch point, powerful runs after the catch, and adequate blocking in a sturdy, athletic 6'4", 265 pound frame.
His two-year NFL totals of 48 catches, 468 yards, and two touchdowns are disappointing for the highly-touted prospect, but context matters.
His current team, the Las Vegas Raiders, have been stuck in quarterback purgatory since releasing Derek Carr in 2023. Mayer has caught passes from the pu pu platter of Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Gardner Minshew, and Desmond Ridder over the past two seasons.
On top of that, a regime change following his rookie year (Tom Telesco was appointed as General Manager and Antonio Pierce was promoted from interim to full-time head coach in January of 2024) diminished his role as a sophomore. Vegas' shot-callers identified Brock Bowers as a franchise-changing talent in the 2024 NFL Draft and couldn't pass up on the former Georgia Bulldog's promise who rewarded the Raiders with the greatest rookie season from a tight end in league history.
Mayer is still an intriguing talent. If Carolina could send Vegas a day three pick to acquire the distressed asset who boasts high-end potential and a team-friendly contract at a position of need, they'd be in a good spot at tight end moving forward. A 2025 tight end room of Tommy Tremble, Michael Mayer, and Ja'Tavion Sanders is as versatile as it is talented: a combination that Dave Canales desires.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers won this major NFL trade without being involved
Panthers named potential landing spot for another star 49ers WR
ESPN links Carolina Panthers to 4 intriguing ‘big name’ free agents
NFL free agency: 6 more ‘big names’ for Carolina Panthers to consider