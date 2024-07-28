Corbett Pushes Back on Concerns of Health & Position Switch
Austin Corbett isn't typically a fiery guy in terms of listening to all the noise surrounding either him, the Panthers' offensive line, or the team in general. But players don't like having the injury prone label put on their name and adding the position switch on top of it has caused this big pot of concern from the fanbase and others around the league when looking at the Panthers o-line.
Saturday, Corbett spoke on the position switch for the umpteenth time, along with the concerns about his recent injury history.
“I mean, fine. Picked up right where you left off in the spring. I get everyone wants to make a big deal out of it, I get it. But like…literally my job and so, it’s what we do.”
“Everyone keeps saying two season-ending injuries. Like, people forget I started 17 games that year. That’s not a season-ending injury," Corbett continued. "Yeah, okay, great. I missed the second half of the last game of the year, but like, we’re fine. And everyone saying an MCL being a significant injury, but it’s a very superficial surgery, not invasive like the ACL was. It’s a very routine maintenance job. It’s like, we’re fine guys. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to go out there and play ball. I’ve always been ready and prepped to be the emergency center. Now we’re just doing it and it’s fine.”
While Corbett is right about only missing the second half of the 2022 regular season finale, that injury did cost him the first six games of 2023. Fans should be legitimately concerned about that aspect of it considering he only played in four games before going down for the year with the MCL. Moving from guard to center is not that big of a deal for a guy who not only has some history playing the position, but has taken reps there throughout the entirety of his career.
If the injury bug stays away, Corbett could be considered a top 15 or so player at his new position.
