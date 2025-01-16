Rapper DaBaby claims he and Panthers are working on new theme song
Rapper DaBaby has confirmed that he is working with the Carolina Panthers to come up with a modern theme song. The current unofficial theme song is North Carolina by Petey Pablo, but that song was recorded in 2001. This isn't a common occurrence, as most sports teams don't have actual theme songs.
However, DaBaby is from the Charlotte area and currently lives in Troutman, about a half hour outside of Charlotte. He's also a pretty big Panthers fan, and he wants to be the one to bring a new anthem to Panthers fans everywhere.
DaBaby confirms new Panthers theme song is in the works
Charlotte isn't exactly a big market and it's not thriving with musical talent on a national scale. The Atlanta Falcons, for example, would have a ton of artists to choose from in this scenario. The Panthers could work with DaBaby or J.Cole, who is more into the Charlotte Hornets than the Carolina Panthers.
The artist confirmed that he is in talks with the team, though. "Me and the Panthers, we're actually working on some things music-wise anyways," the artist said. "We gotta give ourselves another theme song, you know what I'm saying? Petey Pablo's been holding it down for decades for us. We gotta come with something else to play back-to-back with that North Carolina by Petey Pablo."
DaBaby admitted that this was a classic that represents big shoes to fill from a music perspective, but he's "up for the challenge." In the past, artists have mentioned players, namely Cam Newton, in songs, but hardly ever has there been a rapper who's made a song for and about the Panthers.
