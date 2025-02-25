Dan Morgan expresses confidence in Panthers wide receiver room, leaves door open to sign game-breaking talent
Much of the discussion surrounding the Carolina Panthers' offseason objectives have been framed around the debate between bolstering their historically porous defense or acquiring a game-breaking wide receiver in the draft or free agency.
At his annual media availability at the NFL Combine, Dan Morgan made it clear that the team's priority will be building the defensive front.
"I think both sides of the ball you need to win the line of scrimmage. You have to be bigger. You have to be tougher. You have to be more physical. And that's what we're looking to do around here. We're looking to build that defensive line like we built the offensive line last season.
He was asked a follow-up question about the state of the Panthers' wide receiver room, and his answer gave revealing insight to how the franchise plans to attack their perimeter weaponry as the offseason progresses.
Morgan: "I love our wide receiver room"
"I love our wide receiver room. I think with (Adam) Thielen, with (Jalen) Coker, with Xavier (Legette), we have some guys in that room that we're really excited about. We have a young core of guys that are still developing from a fundamental standpoint, from a route-running standpoint. And, Thielen, obviously he's old reliable in terms of: he's savvy, he knows where to be, the quarterbacks can depend on him, so we feel good about that."
Morgan's glowing praise will come with a couple of eye rolls from knowledgable fans. The trio of Thielen, Coker, and Legette is adequate, but the NFL's premier offensive units boast talented perimeter weapons that can change a game on any snap.
Carolina's lead decision maker knows that, and he left the door open for the possibility of the team acquiring one this offseason.
"I think that we have to definitely...it would be nice to find as many playmakers as possible. If we pinpoint a guy, whether in free agency or in the draft, then we wouldn't hesitate to either draft or sign one."
He reiterated that speed is a "point of emphasis" in the team's wide receiver scouting process, giving Panthers fans a breadcrumb to follow as they scout potential draft targets that are working out in Indianapolis this week.
Between the draft and free agency Morgan and head coach Dave Canales must bring in at least one playmaker to bolster Bryce Young's weaponry. Whether it's a draft prospect like Tet McMillian, Tre Harris, or Colston Loveland, or a free agent like Chris Godwin or Tutu Atwell, the unit is in dire need of a boost. Bryce Young's shocking progression in 2025 shouldn't be stalled by a lack of weapons: now is the time for Morgan and Canales to land a game-wrecker in the passing attack.
