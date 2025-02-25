Dan Morgan hints at Austin Corbett's future with the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have spent a lot of time and resources building up the offensive line and now have a tough decision to make with one of their key cogs.
Starting center Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent and after suffering three long-term injuries, two of which ended his season, the Panthers have to consider all options.
Do they bring back a guy who perfectly fits their system but has had injury concerns and is entering his age-30 season? Do they pass on Corbett and bring back Cade Mays, who showed some positive things and is four years younger? Or do they go with an external option, i.e., the draft of free agency?
Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was asked about Corbett and Mays specifically during a media session at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
“We’re talking to the agents. Myself and Brandt (Tillis) are talking to the agents of both guys. We’re talking to them and working on things right now and trying to get things hammered out and get them back as Carolina Panthers."
During the team's exit interviews with the media at the end of the season, Corbett made it crystal clear where he would prefer to be in 2025 and beyond.
“Absolutely. I love it here. I love Charlotte. My family has got good roots here. The more kids we start having, and the older they get, we don’t want to move them around. Would love to stay, but ultimately, just let the agent and the upstairs people work it out we’ll find out.
“When I first came here in free agency that’s what I wanted to be a part of. Obviously, coming off the Super Bowl being at the top, and last year being at the exact bottom. I’ve seen it all. I knew when I came here it was going to be tough and that’s what I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to be a part of the grind and helping young guys set a foundation of what it means to love the game of football and fight every single game. Over these last couple weeks just watching and seeing how guys handle adversity, and seeing what Dave (Canales) has done in his first year as a head coach has been tremendous. Definitely want to be a part of it.”
