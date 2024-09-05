Dave Canales explains why the Panthers released K’Lavon Chaisson
The Carolina Panthers surprisingly released veteran outisde linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson on Wednesday, a player that signed to a one-year deal back in the first wave of free agency.
When asked about what went into the decision to move off of the former first-rounder, Canales said, "I thought he had a really good role that he was starting to develop for himself in terms of special teams and we were looking for somebody to be a dynamic game-changers as far as the pass rush. We've added some people to our roster and to our practice squad that we'd love to take a look at to see if they can give us that spark that we're looking for."
The Panthers are desperately searching for an answer opposite of Jadeveon Clowney and will rotate in several different bodies at that spot until D.J. Wonnum returns from a quad injury next month.
"We'll play them early and see what we got there," Canales said about the young pass rushers. "That's been something that's kind of been ingrained in my DNA - let's get information about the player. Let's not be afraid to play young guys on the offense or the defensive side. Let's get them out there. They will learn the football and we'll be all better for it when we get into Week 6, 7 and you go to the finish of the season. The more you play these guys early on, we can get them game ready. We can't be afraid to expose them to that and we've got to live with some of the lumps."
DJ Johnson was listed as the starter on the team's initial depth chart, but Canales said a starter has not been officially named just yet. They're hoping someone steps up and takes it in the days leading up to the Week 1 matchup with the Saints.
