Derrick Brown had 6 words for Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan after 2-TD game
Through four weeks, it looked as if Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was destined not to score. He'd been racking up the catches and yards, but in the red zone, even Hunter Renfrow seemed to get more targets.
That all changed on Sunday, when McMillan's excellent rookie campaign continued with three catches, two of which went for scores. The first was a 19-yard strike when McMillan's route left him wide open, and the second was a two-yard toss from Bryce Young after the QB evaded pressure.
After the game, teammate Derrick Brown had six words for the rookie who might've just had his coming-out party.
Derrick Brown hypes up Tetairoa McMillan after dominant outing
Tetairoa McMillan ranks 15th in the NFL in receiving yards, second among rookies. He has the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver as well, tied with Emeka Egbuka. Until Sunday, he hadn't scored, but he'd been excellent.
So after his two-TD outburst, the media naturally wanted to talk with him. The video doesn't capture what McMillan was saying, but we can assume he was directing credit to Bryce Young, Dave Canales, or others who were involved in the play.
Derrick Brown didn't want to hear it. He wanted to hear how great McMillan is, so he hollered over at the rookie, "Stop being so f*****g humble, bro!" That generated quite a few chuckles in the Panthers' locker room.
It has been a brilliant first year for McMillan, a player considered a true shock in the draft. Everyone expected the Panthers to pick a defender, namely Jalon Walker, with the eighth pick. McMillan wasn't even a consensus top-10 prospect, but the Panthers loved him.
Six games in, the wide receiver has made good on their investment. The offense has been anemic at times, and even when it's not, it's been largely Bryce Young throwing to McMillan for any sort of success. It would be painful to imagine life had the Panthers passed on McMillan for Walker or any other defender who has, with all due respect, not been as great so far.
