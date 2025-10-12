All Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan makes good on ugly drop with first NFL touchdown vs. Cowboys

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has found the end zone for the first time in his career against the Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is celebrating after his first career touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Early in the second quarter, Bryce Young found McMillan on a 19-yard touchdown to tie the game 10-10.

The touchdown came minutes after McMillan dropped a pass from Young that led to an interception from Cowboys defensive back Donovan Wilson.

Earlier this week, McMillan was asked about not scoring a touchdown in any of his first five games, but he responded with a sound answer.

"I'm not really worried about it, man," McMillan said. "God never makes a mistake, so when the time comes and it happens, it's meant to be."

It's encouraging to see McMillan make up for his mistake, which is a sign that he is able to bounce back from adversity during the game. While he is only a rookie, Young doesn't view him as one.

"I think he just plays with such a feel to the game," Young said via the team's website. "A lot of times, you expect that out of a veteran receiver, you expect a guy that's played a ton of snaps to know where to be, know the angles to break out, to recognize coverage, to have a little nuanced things when if it splits off from someone else or someone's running a different route. Having the feel of OK, I'm going to adjust to make them right. I'm going to feel the zone and make sure I adjust my depth to be where I need to be.

"That's stuff that he does a great job at, stuff that when you're out there, especially at the quarterback position, you recognize it. It jumps out immediately, so it's just one of the many assets he brings. You're like, OK, a rookie doesn't normally do that."

Now that McMillan has his first touchdown on the board, the Cowboys and Panthers are tied 10-10 in the second quarter.

