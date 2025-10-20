Details of Carolina Panthers' inexplicable RB split were even worse than it looked
The Carolina Panthers got Chuba Hubbard healthy again on Sunday, which meant they needed to figure out how to balance the returning starter (Hubbard) and the red-hot backup (Rico Dowdle). They ended up basically alternating drives and giving each one roughly the same amount of touches.
This was always the most likely outcome, as the Dave Canales-led Panthers don't always make the right personnel choices. Now, with one game of data from the RB split, it's even more clear that Hubbard shouldn't be the starter right now.
Panthers should learn from RB split data in Jets win
In the ugly win over the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers had Chuba Hubbard on the field 54% of the time, with Rico Dowdle getting 46% of the offensive snaps. What they did with those snaps is night and day.
Even with a 26-yard catch-and-run, which might've been a touchdown had Hubbard not sprinted past all three of his waiting blockers in the open field, Hubbard's numbers on the day were middling. One could chalk 55 yards on 14 carries and two catches to rust and a solid Jets defense, but Dowdle had no such issues.
He got 17 carries and had one catch, but he got 96 yards with those touches. He averaged 5.3 yards per touch. Hubbard, on the other hand, was a dismal 3.43 per touch. It was so clear that Dowdle is the better running back right now.
Fortunately, while Hubbard outsnapped Dowdle, Dowdle got more touches. That's got to continue until Hubbard shows any semblance of his 2024 form, but this should also result in more snaps for Dowdle.
He's better right now at virtually everything, so the Panthers need him on the field more. It's totally fair to want to get your formerly injured running back who was so good touches, and the Panthers should definitely continue to use both, but Dowdle just has to get more involved than Hubbard.
That was true after Weeks 5 and 6, but it's even more evident now that we've seen what a backfield split looks like.
