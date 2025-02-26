Dominant edge rusher prospect shares special connection to Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are going to be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason. The best place to get one, arguably, is in the 2025 NFL Draft. There aren't a ton of great options in free agency (like Khalil Mack) or in trades (Myles Garrett) which would be so costly anyway. The draft remains the best pipeline for Carolina to fix this glaring hole.
They may not get Abdul Carter, but Carolina might have its choice between the best of the remaining top edge rushers come April. One in particular has a very special connection to the city and the team.
James Pearce Jr. has key connection with Panthers
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. grew up in Charlotte. He said at the NFL Scouting Combine that that city gave him the confidence he plays with. He also was a huge fan growing up during the Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly era.
It's not often that someone local comes up in the draft to fill a very clear need with a team. The Panthers desperately need an edge rusher because the combo of DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney is not great and both are only under contract for one more year.
Pearce is ESPN's 11th-ranked prospect but the fourth-best edge rusher in the draft. That could mean Carolina can trade down just a little bit from eight overall and recoup some draft assets. Doing that and adding one of the best edge rushers who also happens to be a Panthers fan might honestly be the dream scenario for Dan Morgan's second draft as GM.
