NFL insider has Panthers' solution to major Bryce Young problem
Tyler Warren is an interesting prospect for the Carolina Panthers. Do they need a tight end, especially picking eighth overall? Not as much as they need an impact defender, but it's hard to ignore a special prospect at the position after a bit of a disappointing year from Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Obviously, he'd be an upgrade as a weapon for Bryce Young, giving him a real dynamic weapon and a reliable security blanket. Like Greg Olsen to Cam Newton, Warren could be a game-changer for Young. Additionally, the one major problem Young currently has and will never get over could be solved by drafting Warren according to one NFL insider.
NFL analyst says Tyler Warren can fix Bryce Young issue
The major problem with Bryce Young is his size. It's been the largest, pun intended, detraction from him for his entire playing life. The Panthers ignored it when drafting him, but it's true that it limits him in some ways.
One is the inability to do a QB sneak. Young is short and doesn't weigh very much, so shoving him into a pile of six or more 300-pound lineman just isn't wise. It's why the Panthers have hardly done it. In fact, last year, Dave Canales got creative on third or fourth-and-short often to mitigate that issue.
NFL draft analyst Josh Norris has the solution, though: Tyler Warren. Think of what Mark Andrews does with the Baltimore Ravens. He subs in at QB to take those snaps and make those short plays to preserve Lamar Jackson's health.
Norris said," Tyler Warren's short-yardage superpowers would be a huge asset for Carolina. Inside the 5. 3rd/4th and 1. He's an easy answer for a team that doesn't have one in that role - other than a simple handoff - right now."
The analyst did concede that the Panthers were fairly good in short-yardage spots last year, but this would allow them to QB sneak and perhaps even use the Tush Push more effectively. It gives them something they can rely on every time without risking their franchise QB's health. It doesn't hurt that Warren would also probably be the best weapon for Young to throw to as well.
