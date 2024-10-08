ESPN FPI predictor indicates the Panthers' struggles will continue at home vs. the Falcons
For a moment, the Carolina Panthers provided hope for its fanbase by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders convincingly on the road and then putting up a tough battle at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This past Sunday, it looked like the Panthers of old as they were dominated by the Chicago Bears essentially from start to finish, dropping 36-10. For whatever reason, the Panthers went away from the ground game although Chuba Hubbard was running the ball at will. The Bears' secondary clamped down and took away everything in the underneath passing game, making life incredibly difficult for Dave Canales to find some rhythm.
This week, the Panthers return home for a divisional game against the Atlanta Falcons who are coming off back-to-back close victories over the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since their disappointing season-opener against Pittsburgh, they've played some really good football. They took down the Eagles and gave the Chiefs a bit of a scare on Sunday Night Football a few weeks back.
According to the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index), the Panthers have just a 37.6% chance to win while the Falcons have a 62% chance to walk out of Bank of America Stadium victorious.
In all honesty, this number should be a bit higher for the Falcons. Carolina is so beat up on the defensive side of the ball and the lack of depth is really starting to show through. Atlanta has won 11 of the last 15 matchups with the Panthers, including four of the last five in Charlotte.
