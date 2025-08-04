ESPN insider eyeing Panthers' unexpected battle for offensive line spot
Last year, Austin Corbett, who isn't necessarily an actual center but primarily a guard, was the starting center for the Carolina Panthers until he got hurt and missed the 2024 NFL season. He's only played nine games in the last two seasons, but he's healthy now.
In his place was Cade Mays, another non-traditional center who got the spot in a pinch and did well. Entering camp, despite Corbett's theoretical incumbent status, there's a real battle going on that ESPN insider David Newton is watching closely.
ESPN reporter watching battle for starting center spot
So far, both Austin Corbett and Cade Mays have taken snaps with the first-team offense, snapping the ball to Bryce Young. This indicates that they're both very much in the mix for the starting job come Week 1.
ESPN's David Newton said, "Corbett was first up, but he has played only nine games over the past two seasons because of injuries. Mays caught the eye of the coaching staff last season when he started eight of the final nine games and allowed only 10 QB pressures.
Mays is younger (26 years old) and cheaper, costing only $3.4 million compared to $5.6 million for Corbett, who is almost 30. "Mays might be a better long-term solution for continuity if all things are equal. Both have performed well in camp, so this could go down to the wire," Newton said.
However, the Panthers have made it a point to keep this particular offensive line unit together, so it would be a surprise if the team moved on despite the cap costs for someone who may end up being a backup. They can afford it, so keeping the depth is vital.
Plus, when a center goes down, teams often have issues. They're the chief blocker who sets things up and they're responsible for snapping the ball, so having someone who can immediately step in and do well at a moment's notice is crucial.
