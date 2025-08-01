Derrick Brown Earns Elite Madden Rating Despite Missing Almost All of Last Season
One of the biggest reasons the Carolina Panthers struggled mightily against the run last season was due to the absence of Pro Bowler Derrick Brown.
The season came to an end before it really even started for Brown, suffering a season-ending knee injury in the season-opener last year in New Orleans. The Panthers' defense still would have had some issues containing the run, but having Brown as an anchor up front certainly would've helped.
Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the team is being cautious with Brown this preseason, "Trying to be smart with Derrick. His knee feels great. I think it's just kind of torquing his body in different ways, and he's got some oblique soreness right now. We want to be smart and get ahead of that. It's not something that we felt like we had to get an MRI or do anything like that right now, but as we're kind of working him back into his normal flow, we'll keep dosing him the right way so that we get him in shape for Week 1.
Earlier this week, EA Sports released the player ratings for this year's Madden 26 video game, and Brown was given an overall of 95, making him the third-best defensive tackle in the game, checking in behind only Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) and Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants).
