Despite hot start, key Carolina Panthers rookie not buying into his own hype
Carolina Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. is enjoying a breakout training camp. Initially considered a bit of a long shot to make the roster despite being picked in the NFL draft, Horn has really come on and made that decision so much easier. It would be a stunner if he didn't make the final 53.
He's looked extremely explosive, hard to guard, and like a jolt of energy that the Panthers offense has desperately needed. Despite all the hype from fans, pundits, and analysts, Horn is trying to keep his head down and continue working.
Jimmy Horn Jr. not buying his own hype at Panthers camp
Social media is abuzz about what the Carolina Panthers might have in Jimmy Horn Jr., an overlooked draft prospect and an overlooked member of Carolina's very solid 2025 draft class. He has quickly made sure he's no longer overlooked.
But despite the hype, Horn knows he has a lot of work still to do. It's just his first preseason in the NFL after being selected in the sixth round, so he's far from an established star in this sport. He is going to keep working, though.
“I’ve seen it, but I try not to feed into it,” he said. “I appreciate all the hype and stuff, but I feel still like I haven’t done anything yet, so I just want to go out there and continue to prove myself every day and become a consistent player.”
Horn scored at Fan Fest on Sunday evening for the backups, and he has been almost impossible for anyone to guard in one-on-one drills at training camp. Every single Panthers DB has struggled to contain his speed, and Jaycee Horn even said to Kay Adams that he was a big challenge for the cornerback.
