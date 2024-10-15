ESPN matchup predictor gives Panthers slim chance to beat the rookie-led Commanders
It's been a challenging start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and despite the quarterback change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton, the losses continue to pile up, along with the injuries.
This Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders looked like a "get right" opportunity in the preseason but little did we know that Jayden Daniels would be this year's version of C.J. Stroud and looking like one of the top quarterbacks in the league as a rookie.
According to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), the Panthers have just a 26.9% chance to win while the rookie-led Commanders have a 72.9% chance to improve to 5-2.
The main key other than getting some guys back from injury will be holding onto the football. And I'm not just talking about eliminating interceptions, although that's part of the formula. The Panthers enter the week ranked 27th in the NFL in time of possession (28:16) and 26th in third down conversion rate at 30.9%.
When you have a defense that is on pace to allow the most points in a single season, you'd preferably like to keep that unit on the sideline for as long as possible. Running the ball effectively early, often, and not shying away from it will allow the Panthers to play clock control and have a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
