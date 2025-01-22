Possible Panthers free agent target shuns retirement for one more run in NFL
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of an edge rusher for 2025. DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney were a passable duo, but they aren't high-level pass rushers anymore. With Abdul Carter looking more and more unlikely with every mock draft, the Panthers may need to resort to free agency again to solve the issue.
Fortunately for them, one potential target has just announced that he's going to stay in the NFL. Khalil Mack had teased retirement following his team's final game, but he just officially announced that he's coming back for at least one more year and is in free agency. That's good news for the Panthers.
Khalil Mack is officially available for the Panthers to sign
The Panthers were urged to try and convince Khalil Mack to stay in the NFL and forego retirement for at least one more contract. While they had nothing to do with his decision, that option is back on the table now. He officially announced his desire to return.
Mack will be an unrestricted free agent, and he will likely be in high demand. It could be a costly signing that the Panthers can't even afford, but it's worth looking into. He is a talented edge rusher even in his twilight seasons.
If the Panthers don't get Carter or another rookie edge, they can focus on free agency and put off the decision for one more year. They could sign Mack for one season and use him, Clowney, and Wonnum in tandem until 2026. Then, they can draft Keldric Faulk or Rueben Bain Jr.
Mack will probably sign fairly quickly once free agency begins, so the Panthers will need to decide if they are going to hope for Carter, wait for Nic Scourton or someone else, or target edge solely in free agency.
