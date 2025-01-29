Carolina Panthers select Charlotte native in latest NFL mock draft projection
The Carolina Panthers roster has more holes than a block of swiss, but one personnel need reigns supreme above all.
It's not a game-breaking wide receiver, although adding a weapon for Bryce Young would be nice. It's not a versatile running back, although adding a dynamic backfield option would raise the offense's ceiling. It's not a ball-hawking safety, although Carolina will employ a total of zero back-end defenders upon the opening of free agency.
It's a dynamic pass rusher.
Dan Morgan tried to aggregate the production of Brian Burns in the form of Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Johnson, and DJ Wonnum, but despite the trio's best efforts and a late-season surge in sacks, Morgan's first swing at building an elite pass rush didn't quite hit.
When assessing the Panthers' current roster and the perceived strengths of the 2025 NFL Draft class, it makes complete sense to mock a pass rusher to Carolina with their first pick. In their latest mock draft, a pair of draft analysts from The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman, do just that.
With the eighth pick, the Carolina Panthers select...
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee. Here's The Athletic's analysis on the selection.
'Pearce flashed All-American-level ability during his tenure with the Vols, but he still has to gain consistency to reach his potential. He’s a quick-twitch edge rusher with the ability to get to the quarterback and could drop into coverage, if necessary. But the Panthers allowed 6.0 yards per play (worst in the NFL) and need someone who can impact the passing game. If Pearce hits the high end of his development, he could become an impact defender in the Danielle Hunter mold.'
Sign me up.
On top of his elite physical traits and dominant college production, Pearce has ties to the Carolinas. He went to high school at Julius L. Chambers in Charlotte, a football powerhouse just a few miles north of Uptown.
The local boy would instantly become a fan favorite in the mold of Ikem Ekwonu and Xavier Legette, two other Carolina natives that start for the Panthers, and he would instantly elevate Carolina's moribund pass rushing unit on top of it.
