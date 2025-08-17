ESPN questions Panthers head coach Dave Canales pulling starters vs. Texans
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is evaluating his team after a 20-3 preseason loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
ESPN insider David Newton is questioning Canales' decision to sit the starters after very limited action against the Texans.
"A lot of work needs to be done. It was puzzling that Panthers coach Dave Canales didn't give quarterback Bryce Young and the starters a third series," Newton wrote.
"Young got only six plays, going 0-for-2 with a sack. He also had an interception negated by defensive holding. Young got a lot of good work in during the joint practice Thursday and looked solid. But after this effort, Canales has to consider giving the starters one more look in Thursday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Besides being outscored 7-0, they were outgained 68-2 in yards. Not exactly a confidence booster."
The move to sit the starters looked even worse when backup quarterback Andy Dalton left the game after just one series with an injury. Jack Plummer played for a good chunk of the game and the offense looked completely lost against the Texans.
Young is firmly the starter, but he still could benefit from more reps going into his third season in the NFL. He needs to prove this season that he can still be considered the franchise quarterback for the future.
Young and the Panthers have one final preseason matchup against the Steelers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’