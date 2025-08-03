Every Panthers Madden 26 rating is out and there are some eye‑openers
Madden 26 officially hits the shelves on August 14th, which means Carolina Panthers fans will get to see glimpses of what the Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection could look like, the dynamic backfield duo of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, and much more.
Recently, EA Sports revealed the player ratings of every player in the game. Here's the overall rating for every Panthers, broken down by position.
Quarterbacks
Bryce Young - 75
Andy Dalton - 70
Running Backs
Chuba Hubbard - 85
Rico Dowdle - 80
Jonathon Brooks - 77
Trevor Etienne - 72
Raheem Blackshear - 67
Emani Bailey - 63
Wide Receivers
Adam Thielen - 80
Tetairoa McMillan - 77
Xavier Legette - 74
Hunter Renfrow - 73
Jalen Coker - 73
David Moore - 71
Jimmy Horn Jr. - 67
Jacolby George - 66
Kobe Hudson - 65
Tight Ends
Ja’Tavion Sanders - 71
Tommy Tremble - 70
Mitchell Evans - 67
James Mitchell - 65
Dominique Dafney - 61
Tyler Mabry - 60
Left Tackles
Ikem Ekwonu - 80
Brady Christensen - 74
Yosh Nijman - 69
Brandon Walton - 62
Left Guards
Damien Lewis - 83
Jarrett Kingston - 67
Ja’Tyre Carter - 66
Centers
Austin Corbett - 75
Cade Mays - 71
Right Guards
Robert Hunt - 82
Chandler Zavala - 64
Luke Kandra - 63
Right Tackles
Taylor Moton - 86
Defensive Tackles
Derrick Brown - 95
Tershawn Wharton - 76
A’Shawn Robinson - 75
Bobby Brown III - 74
Shy Tuttle - 71
Boogie Basham Jr. - 70
Cam Jackson - 70
Jaden Crumedy - 70
LaBryan Ray - 67
Sam Roberts - 66
Left Defensive Ends
Nic Scourton - 74
Patrick Jones II - 72
DJ Johnson - 71
Right Defensive Ends
DJ Wonnum - 76
Princely Umanmielen - 72
Thomas Incoom - 66
Outside Linebackers
Christian Rozeboom - 73
Jon Rhattigan - 64
Inside Linebackers
Trevin Wallace - 70
Jacoby Windmon - 64
Claudin Cherelus - 63
Cornerbacks
Jaycee Horn - 86
Mike Jackson - 75
Akayleb Evans - 71
Chau Smith-Wade - 70
Shemar Bartholomew - 67
Corey Thornton - 63
Mello Dotson - 62
Mike Reid - 62
Tre Swilling - 61
Free Safeties
Tre’von Moehrig - 82
Lathan Ransom - 69
Strong Safeties
Nick Scott - 71
Demani Richardson - 65
Specialists
LS J.J. Jansen - 78
P Sam Martin - 75
K Matthew Wright - 71
K Ryan Fitzgerald - 70
Who is underrated?
Offensive linemen Austin Corbett (75) and Robert Hunt (82) are a little low for the value they provide in real life. Yes, Corbett has been hit by the injury bug over the last couple of years, but when he's healthy, he's as solid as it gets. Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (76) should get a little more love as well, considering he was one of the top sack leaders on the Chiefs last season with 6.5.
Who is overrated?
While he's been Steady Eddie throughout his career, I'm a little surprised Taylor Moton (86) is rated as high as he is. He only allowed one sack last season, but I think he's hit the peak of his career, and should probably be around an 83 or 84.
