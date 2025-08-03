All Panthers

Every Panthers Madden 26 rating is out and there are some eye‑openers

A full breakdown of the Panthers' ratings for this year's Madden video game.

Schuyler Callihan

Madden 25
In this story:

Madden 26 officially hits the shelves on August 14th, which means Carolina Panthers fans will get to see glimpses of what the Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection could look like, the dynamic backfield duo of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, and much more.

Recently, EA Sports revealed the player ratings of every player in the game. Here's the overall rating for every Panthers, broken down by position.

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young - 75
Andy Dalton - 70

Running Backs

Chuba Hubbard - 85
Rico Dowdle - 80
Jonathon Brooks - 77
Trevor Etienne - 72
Raheem Blackshear - 67
Emani Bailey - 63

Wide Receivers

Adam Thielen - 80
Tetairoa McMillan - 77
Xavier Legette - 74
Hunter Renfrow - 73
Jalen Coker - 73
David Moore - 71
Jimmy Horn Jr. - 67
Jacolby George - 66
Kobe Hudson - 65

Tight Ends

Ja’Tavion Sanders - 71
Tommy Tremble - 70
Mitchell Evans - 67
James Mitchell - 65
Dominique Dafney - 61
Tyler Mabry - 60

Left Tackles

Ikem Ekwonu - 80
Brady Christensen - 74
Yosh Nijman - 69
Brandon Walton - 62

Left Guards

Damien Lewis - 83
Jarrett Kingston - 67
Ja’Tyre Carter - 66

Centers

Austin Corbett - 75
Cade Mays - 71

Right Guards

Robert Hunt - 82
Chandler Zavala - 64
Luke Kandra - 63

Right Tackles

Taylor Moton - 86

Defensive Tackles

Derrick Brown - 95
Tershawn Wharton - 76
A’Shawn Robinson - 75
Bobby Brown III - 74
Shy Tuttle - 71
Boogie Basham Jr. - 70
Cam Jackson - 70
Jaden Crumedy - 70
LaBryan Ray - 67
Sam Roberts - 66

Left Defensive Ends

Nic Scourton - 74
Patrick Jones II - 72
DJ Johnson - 71

Right Defensive Ends

DJ Wonnum - 76
Princely Umanmielen - 72
Thomas Incoom - 66

Outside Linebackers

Christian Rozeboom - 73
Jon Rhattigan - 64

Inside Linebackers

Trevin Wallace - 70
Jacoby Windmon - 64
Claudin Cherelus - 63

Cornerbacks

Jaycee Horn - 86
Mike Jackson - 75
Akayleb Evans - 71
Chau Smith-Wade - 70
Shemar Bartholomew - 67
Corey Thornton - 63
Mello Dotson - 62
Mike Reid - 62
Tre Swilling - 61

Free Safeties

Tre’von Moehrig - 82
Lathan Ransom - 69

Strong Safeties

Nick Scott - 71
Demani Richardson - 65

Specialists

LS J.J. Jansen - 78
P Sam Martin - 75
K Matthew Wright - 71
K Ryan Fitzgerald - 70

Who is underrated?

Offensive linemen Austin Corbett (75) and Robert Hunt (82) are a little low for the value they provide in real life. Yes, Corbett has been hit by the injury bug over the last couple of years, but when he's healthy, he's as solid as it gets. Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (76) should get a little more love as well, considering he was one of the top sack leaders on the Chiefs last season with 6.5.

Who is overrated?

While he's been Steady Eddie throughout his career, I'm a little surprised Taylor Moton (86) is rated as high as he is. He only allowed one sack last season, but I think he's hit the peak of his career, and should probably be around an 83 or 84.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Tetairoa McMillan makes surprising admission at Panthers training camp

ESPN rankings put Dave Canales, Panthers coaching staff in humbling spot

Carolina Panthers reveal full jersey schedule for the 2025 NFL season

Jaycee Horn reveals which Panthers teammate reminds him of Steph Curry

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News