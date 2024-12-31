ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera interviewing for another NFL head coach job
There are already a few head coaching vacancies for 2025 in the NFL, and one of them is expected to interview Ron Rivera this week for their position. The New York Jets fired Robert Saleh earlier this year, and they could land the former Carolina Panthers coach for 2025.
Rivera was just at the Panthers' final home game of the season, and he admitted that he still wants to coach. Whether or not he gets an opportunity after the end of his Washington Commanders tenure remains to be seen, but the Jets are at least going to discuss it with him.
Ron Rivera up for Jets coaching vacancy
According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, Ron Rivera was expected to talk with the Jets this week. "The Jets are scheduled to interview Ron Rivera for their head coaching job this week, per sources," he reported. "In 13 seasons with Carolina and Washington, Rivera made the playoffs five times, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50. The first of many HC interviews to come in NYJ’s search."
There are also rumors that former Jets head coach Rex Ryan will be up for the same job. Rivera is going to be one of a ton of interviews for the Jets job, so he will have some competition. Panthers rival New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, the team Rivera was with as a player, also have an opening already.
If Rivera is up for one spot, he'll likely get some attention for the others. Those three teams have already fired their coaches, but more will join them. The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans could all join the list of teams needing a head coach.
