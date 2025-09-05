Analyst picks familiar Bryce Young situation as Panthers' biggest problem Week 1
Throughout Bryce Young's tenure, the Carolina Panthers have really struggled to give him weapons and support. Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Diontae Johnson, and DJ Chark were all big pieces of Young's WR core at various points, and they've all flamed out entirely since then.
Finally, though, it appeared as if the Panthers had gotten enough weapons for Young to have a chance in year three with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case ahead of Week 1, and one analyst thinks it's Carolina's biggest problem.
Analyst: Bryce Young still has no help
Bryce Young is missing his WR1 via trade (Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings), his WR3 (Jalen Coker) to injury, and his starting left tackle (Ikem Ekwonu) who just had surgery. That's a problem for the offense and Young.
"What's new, right?" Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report said. "In Carolina's defense, this isn't just about talent but also a key ailment. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (appendectomy) may not be available for Sunday's opener in Jacksonville, which could put extra pressure on Young."
Gagnon added, "Keep in mind Young's receiving corps already lacks experience following Adam Thielen's departure. A lot will fall on the third-year QB and young receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette against a defense that is talented. Carolina could be in big trouble here."
Of course, the Jaguars had the worst passing defense in the NFL last year, so it may not matter like Gagnon thinks. They were dead last in EPA per dropback (yes, someone was worse than Carolina in one facet of defense), and the Jags yielded the most passing yards all season.
If there was ever a situation in which it might not be terrible to lose two of your top four receivers before Week 1, this might be it. But since Thielen isn't coming back and Coker is out until at least Week 4, this isn't just a Week 1 issue. It could be a problem moving forward. Week 1 will just determine how well the team can withstand those losses in a decent matchup.
