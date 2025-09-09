Fantasy football insider isn't willing to drop Panthers QB Bryce Young just yet
Week 1 was not very good for Carolina Panthers players in fantasy football. If you drafted Chuba Hubbard, you probably enjoyed a good week. If you picked Tetairoa McMillan, you didn't end up with a great outcome (around 11 PPR points), but it was an encouraging sign for the future.
If you took a flyer on Bryce Young because he was being hailed as a sleeper pick at quarterback all offseason, you're probably not too happy, and you're probably going to drop him for a waiver wire pick this week. One analyst thinks it might be too soon to do just that.
Young was bad on Sunday, there's no way around it. He had three turnovers and missed some throws that left some points on the board. But his receivers also left some passing points on the board for Young, and it was only Week 1, an infamously bad week every single year for the Panthers.
Still, USA Today's Charles Curtis says to keep him, "Sigh. That was a rough first game for Young. If you feel the need to pick up Daniel Jones (I can't believe I'm saying that!) and think Young is taking a step back, sure. I just think there are better days ahead. You're not starting him next week, but this is a situation to keep an eye on."
Young can really only go up from here, and there is a good player buried somewhere in there. He was on full display at the end of last season, but it apparently is going to take some time to get back to that level.
The Panthers QB is not going to be a starter from week to week, but he's absolutely still worth holding onto until injuries and bye weeks make things interesting. He is still definitely a stash player, and eventually, Curtis believes that move will pay dividends.
For now, Young is not on the radar for fantasy football since we can't yet expect him to play at the level he did last season, but there's plenty of time for that to happen sooner or later.
