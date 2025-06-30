Fantasy football: PFF claims Panthers QB Bryce Young can be 'regular starter' in 2025
Bryce Young has been relatively useless from a fantasy perspective throughout his NFL career. 2023 was largely a bust, and in 2024, he had a few games where he was easily one of the better options, but by then, most fantasy managers had their QB situations set up.
That seems poised to change, with hype for Young growing ahead of year three. In fantasy football, 2025 could finally be the year that the Carolina Panthers' QB becomes relevant. PFF thinks it might be, anyway.
Analyst Nathan Jahnke said, "Young is a high upside QB2 option. There is a chance he regresses to how he played in the middle of last season, in which case, you probably don’t want him starting even in superflex leagues. However, he was great to end last season, and there is reason to believe that he can build off that. Combine that with decent rushing production, and he could become a regular fantasy starter."
With better weapons and a little more time to gel with Dave Canales offense, Young looks poised to at least replicate his 2024 end-of-season performance, and during that time, he was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks.
He is unlikely to be on the level of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Patrick Mahomes, but he can easily be a solid backup or a late sleeper pick that could help you win your league.
