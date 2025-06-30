NFL analyst doubts that Bryce Young's 2024 breakthrough was legitimate
The Bryce Young hype train began to pick up speed down the stretch last season for the Carolina Panthers. With an offseason to evolve and for the Panthers to pick up pieces, the prevailing thinking is that Young is going to continue getting better and further wash off the stink of the first 18 starts of his career.
But with so much hype, someone has to temper expectations. Since Young's rise seems almost a foregone conclusion, some analysts have stepped up to push back on that. That includes James Skrmetta.
"It is unbelievable the pivot people have made on Bryce Young," Skrmetta said. "We have gotten so far on the other side of things that people have been debating if maybe taking Bryce Young over CJ Stroud was the right move."
Skrmetta is absolutely incredulous that people believe in Young. He reacted to a 33rd Team video that added to the hype for Young in 2025, even going so far as to wonder whether the New Orleans Saints, with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, have a better QB situation than the Panthers.
Skrmetta primarily covers the Saints, which is where a bit of a bias shows up. Shough is a second-round pick without an NFL snap who wasn't particularly good in college. Rattler was drafted in the fourth round and has not showed anything at the NFL level despite getting some starts.
It's an incredibly bold take from someone who covers a rival to the Panthers, so while he doubts there's any legitimacy to Young's growth, it's easy to doubt there's any legitimacy to his opinion.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense