Fantasy insider isn't expecting big things from Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be one of the top rookie wide receivers in the NFL next season. He was the second one taken off the board, but the highest among those who won't also play on defense. That carries some expectations, and many fantasy football managers will have the Carolina Panthers WR on their radar.
But according to fantasy insider Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, he won't be the top rookie in fantasy football. Why? Because he has Bryce Young throwing him the ball, apparently. That, according to Moton, tempers the expectations.
Moton predicted that Jayden Higgins would lead rookies in fantasy, then listing why players like McMillan, Travis Hunter, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden won't be at the top. For McMillan, it's apparently because Young is his passer.
"The Carolina Panthers have a question mark at quarterback," Moton said. "Third-year pro Bryce Young enters a crucial year as he tries to solidify his future as a franchise player. He's averaging 176 passing yards per game with 26 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions in 30 games. If Young doesn't make significant strides, his receivers will have a low ceiling."
Perhaps the more accurate reason McMillan won't be the top rookie is because the Panthers have a dominant run game and a lot of weapons on offense. The offense has a lot of mouths to feed, so maybe none of them will get enough to be top-end fantasy producers.
But if Adam Thielen, when he was on the field, can produce at a high fantasy level with Young throwing him the ball, then there's no reason to count McMillan out right now. The other reasons, such as the depth at wide receiver or Carolina's loaded backfield, make a little more sense, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense