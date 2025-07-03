Panthers urged to consider overkill trade with Colts
For the first time in a while, the Carolina Panthers seem to be set at wide receiver. They've hardly invested in their quarterback by way of weapons since before Cam Newton, but they seem to be trying to give Bryce Young what he needs.
Is the current roster filled with star wide receivers? Not at all, but there's depth and potential. They have what they need right now, and they don't necessarily need to be looking for more. However, NFL insider David Latham of Last Word on Sports thinks Alec Pierce, whose contract standoff could lead to a trade, could be a good addition.
Latham said the Panthers have a "small army" of promising yet unproven wide receivers on the roster. Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker make it up, with veteran Adam Thielen leading the way. What they lack, Latham said, is a "proven" target in the prime of his career, which apparently Pierce is.
He does think the Panthers should wait to see if any of those three young pass-catchers is a bust, but if they are, Pierce could be on their radar as they pursue a title in the "wide-open" NFC South. That logic makes sense, but the Panthers probably have too many holes elsewhere to ever consider a WR trade.
They have so many wideouts that some deserving players are probably going to get cut by the time preseason ends, so adding another at any point is probably foolish. If they're going to swing a trade, it should be for a tight end, linebacker, safety, or cornerback.
